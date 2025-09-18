Telangana HC issues warrant against collector

HYDERABAD: Justice N V Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued bailable warrants against Rajanna Sircilla District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and the special deputy collector (Land Acquisition) for failing to comply with court directions in a compensation case.

The case relates to a writ petition filed by 88-year-old Velpula Yellaiah of Cheerlavancha village, whose house was acquired in 2009 for the Mid Manair project. Although a compensation bill was generated in his favour on April 25, 2024, the amount has not yet been released.

In June 2025, the high court had directed authorities to pay compensation to the petitioner. Again, on September 3, 2025, Justice Shravan Kumar had warned that if the order was not complied with within two weeks, the officials concerned must appear before the court and explain the delay.

However, on Wednesday, not only was the compensation still unpaid, but the district collector also failed to appear before the court.

Taking serious note, the judge issued a warrant against him. Petitioner’s counsel Bommena Arjun Rao submitted that the aged petitioner has been denied compensation for over a decade despite repeated efforts.