TGSRTC opens doors for 1,743 jobseekers

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) invited applications from eligible candidates through online mode for filling up of 1,000 drivers and 743 Shramiks in State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC)

The prescribed proforma will be made available on TSLPRB website (www.tgprb.in) from 8 am on October 8 onwards till 5 pm on October 28 for direct recruitment to the posts.

Under the Shramik category, 589 posts are for mechanic (diesel)/mechanic (motor vehicle), 43 for fitter, 43 for electrician, 17 each for painter, welder, cutting and sewing upholsterer, and millwright mechanics.

SC, ST and local candidates of Telangana have to pay Rs 300 for driver post and Rs 200 for Shramik post towards registration of the application, processing of application, conduct of test, maintenance of portal etc. All others have to pay Rs 600 for driver posts and Rs 400 for Shramik posts.

Five years age relaxation will be given to SCs, STs, BCs and EWS category candidates and three years for ex-servicemen (Served in Indian Army / Indian Navy / Indian Air Force / Indian Territorial Army) in addition to the length of service rendered in the Armed Forces.