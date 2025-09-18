Welfare fairs to aid Telangana street vendors’ empowerment

HYDERABAD: The Municipal Administration department has launched Lok Kalyan Melas (Public Welfare Fairs) across all urban local bodies to mobilise new street vendors under the restructured PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. The campaign, which started on Wednesday, will continue till October 2.

The GHMC has set a target of disbursing loans to more than 14,800 beneficiaries during this period, of whom 13,470 will receive first-tranche loans of up to Rs 15,000 repayable in 12 months, while 1,336 will be extended second-tranche loans of Rs 25,000 repayable in 18 months, and in addition GHMC, in coordination with FSSAI, will conduct training for 1,000 street food vendors in two slots across all its circles between September 18 and October 1.

The campaign aims to mobilise new applications under the restructured scheme, facilitate disbursement of sanctioned applications, process cases returned by banks or pending sanction, ensure digital onboarding of inactive beneficiaries, conduct training for food vendors, and undertake socioeconomic profiling of left-out beneficiaries while linking them with welfare schemes.