Welfare push like no other under Congress rule: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM/NALGONDA/ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY/MEDAK: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday highlighted the state government’s key welfare, energy, and irrigation initiatives during the Praja Palana Dinotsavam flag hoisting ceremony in Khammam.
Bhatti stated that the people’s government began fulfilling its promises within just 48 hours of taking office. He highlighted the launch of the Telangana Green Energy Policy, which envisions generating 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030 with an investment of Rs 1.98 lakh crore, expected to create jobs for 1,14,000 people.
As part of this vision, the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme aims to have women’s groups produce 2,000 megawatts of solar power. Further, under the Indira Solar Giri Jalavikasam scheme, 550 beneficiaries in Khammam district will be chosen during the 2025–26 financial year to install solar pump sets. So far, as many as 24,818 new families in Khammam have been issued white ration cards, allowing 1,03,166 family members to receive free rations.
The deputy CM said even as efforts are underway to restore the state’s financial stability, the government is rolling out the promised guarantee schemes. In Khammam, 4.44 crore free bus journeys have already helped women save Rs 209.21 crore. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, subsidies worth Rs 160.3 crore have been disbursed, directly benefiting 2,43,852 families.
On the irrigation front, the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme has added 1,38,790 acres of new ayacut in the district. The Manchukonda Lift Scheme in Raghunadhapalem Mandal has also been completed, bringing irrigation to 455 acres and stabilising another 1,957 acres.
In addition, a link canal from the Munneru River under the Sitarama Lift Scheme has been sanctioned for Rs 107 crore. The Jawahar Lift Irrigation Scheme worth Rs 630 crore has also been launched to supply water to Zone-3 farmers of the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency and nearby mandals.
Centre sanctions Rs 868 crore for road projects: Komatireddy
Telangana Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on the occasion, announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 868 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the construction and improvement of state roads and corridors.
The announcement came after his recent visit to Delhi, where he submitted proposals to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Speaking at the Telangana Praja Palana Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds in Nalgonda, Komatireddy said that work on pending projects, including the SLBC tunnel, has been restarted.
Although construction had temporarily halted due to an accident, he assured people that lining work would resume, with completion expected by December 2027.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and advisor for Minority Welfare, Shabbir Ali hoisted the national flag in Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet and Adilabad, respectively.