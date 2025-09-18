Welfare push like no other under Congress rule: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

KHAMMAM/NALGONDA/ADILABAD/SANGAREDDY/MEDAK: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday highlighted the state government’s key welfare, energy, and irrigation initiatives during the Praja Palana Dinotsavam flag hoisting ceremony in Khammam.

Bhatti stated that the people’s government began fulfilling its promises within just 48 hours of taking office. He highlighted the launch of the Telangana Green Energy Policy, which envisions generating 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2030 with an investment of Rs 1.98 lakh crore, expected to create jobs for 1,14,000 people.

As part of this vision, the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme aims to have women’s groups produce 2,000 megawatts of solar power. Further, under the Indira Solar Giri Jalavikasam scheme, 550 beneficiaries in Khammam district will be chosen during the 2025–26 financial year to install solar pump sets. So far, as many as 24,818 new families in Khammam have been issued white ration cards, allowing 1,03,166 family members to receive free rations.