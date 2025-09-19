Bathukamma festivities will set world record this time: Tourism Minister Jupally

HYDERABAD: Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday said that this year’s Bathukamma festivities, scheduled to take place between September 21 to 30, will set a world record as the government is preparing to hold the event on a grand scale.

The minister was speaking to the media, along with TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and former MP V Hanumantha Rao, after participating in the Bathukamma celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

“The government has decided to hold Bathukamma festivities from September 21 across the state on a grand style. The festivities will start from Thousand Pillars Temple in Warangal. The scale of festivities planned this year will set a Guinness World Record,” he said.

“The government is also making efforts to promote Telangana culture. As part of this plan, we will be promoting Bathukamma festival at the Hyderabad airport,” he said.