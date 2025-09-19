Body of man washed away in nala recovered 75 km away

HYDERABAD: Five days after three men were washed away in nalas during incessant rains in Hyderabad, the rescue team on Thursday recovered the body of one victim, about 75 km from the site of the incident. The other two remain missing.

According to Veligonda police, the body of 25-year-old Arjun was found floating under the Sangem bridge in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Arjun and his relative Rama (26) were swept away by the strong flow of a nala last week. Police said a postmortem has been conducted and the body handed over to the family. However, they confirmed that Rama has not been traced yet.

The two had reportedly lost balance near their house beside a nala in Mangaru Basti, Habeebnagar. On the same day in Vinodanagar, Parsigutta, Dinesh alias Sunny (26) was parking his motorcycle when a wall collapsed nearby. The gushing water dragged him into the nala, and he, too, has not been traced.