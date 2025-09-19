Body of man washed away in nala recovered 75 km away
HYDERABAD: Five days after three men were washed away in nalas during incessant rains in Hyderabad, the rescue team on Thursday recovered the body of one victim, about 75 km from the site of the incident. The other two remain missing.
According to Veligonda police, the body of 25-year-old Arjun was found floating under the Sangem bridge in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Arjun and his relative Rama (26) were swept away by the strong flow of a nala last week. Police said a postmortem has been conducted and the body handed over to the family. However, they confirmed that Rama has not been traced yet.
The two had reportedly lost balance near their house beside a nala in Mangaru Basti, Habeebnagar. On the same day in Vinodanagar, Parsigutta, Dinesh alias Sunny (26) was parking his motorcycle when a wall collapsed nearby. The gushing water dragged him into the nala, and he, too, has not been traced.
On Thursday, Dinesh’s wife released a video message expressing anguish. “I am an orphan; my husband was my only support. Now I am left with my son and no one to care for us. It has been five days, but the government has not even traced his body,” she said.
Two unidentified bodies found
Meanwhile, Lake police recovered the body of an unidentified man at Tank Bund around 1 pm on Thursday, near the Maqdoom Mohiuddin statue. The victim, believed to be 32-35 years old, was sent for postmortem after a case was registered.
In another case, the body of an unidentified man was found floating in Nalla Cheruvu at Uppal. Police said locals noticed the body and alerted them. It was retrieved and sent for postmortem. Efforts are on to identify the victim.
Pump house flooded; water supply in SCB hit
The recent rains have flooded the Balamrai pump house in Secunderabad Cantonment, rendering the pumps inoperable and disrupting the drinking water supply in several areas.
The Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s (SCB) water wing has begun restoration work while deploying water tankers as a temporary measure.
SCB officials inspected the pump house on Thursday and said water supply would be disrupted for two days in areas served by Balamrai, including Picket, Mudfort and Balamrai.
“A heavy downpour on Wednesday night inundated the pump house, leaving mud deposits and damaging electrical connections and motors.
Our teams are working to restore operations, while water tankers are being sent to affected areas. A similar situation occurred in 2020,” a senior SCB water wing officer said.