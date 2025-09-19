INTERVIEW | '1,800 HYDRAA personnel at service of citizens': AV Ranganath

While Wednesday night’s sudden downpour tested Hyderabad’s resilience, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) activated its full defensive shield.
In a conversation with TNIE’s S Bachan Jeet Singh, HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath said over 1,800 personnel have been deployed for clearing waterlogging, dewatering, removing uprooted trees, tackling nala encroachments and coordinating relief operations across the city after certain areas recorded over 15 cm of rain in just a few hours.
He added that almost all distress calls till Thursday morning had been addressed, and 25 additional DRF teams are set to join the force. Excerpts:
Hyderabad was battered with heavy rains, causing inconvenience to citizens on Wednesday night. What steps is HYDRAA taking to address the issue?
A: As many as 150 Monsoon Emergency Teams (MET), 51 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams — a total of 201 teams — were deployed. The 150 METs, with four members each, are working in three shifts, amounting to 1,800 personnel. In addition, 368 static teams have been positioned at waterlogging points, with 734 personnel working in two shifts. Further, HYDRAA’s 51 DRF teams, each with 18 members, add another 918 personnel actively engaged in monsoon operations.
Unfortunately, there was no major forecast for heavy rains on Wednesday. Initially, we assumed it was normal rainfall, but after 8.30 pm, it turned into a heavy downpour. In some places, rainfall touched 18 cm, in others 15 cm, and Hyderabad has already seen 15 cloudbursts this season due to climatic changes and global warming.
Last night, HYDRAA received 62 distress calls related to waterlogging, tree falls, fire accidents, and even the death of one buffalo, and all were addressed. From Thursday morning, another 32 calls came in about wall collapses, inundation, tree falls, and other issues — 28 have already been resolved, and the remaining are being attended to.
Even large generators kept at some Roads under Bridges (RuBs) and underpasses for dewatering were submerged up to eight feet, causing damage. One such generator at Balkampet — where a person was swept away — was also submerged. All DRF and MET teams are stationed at waterlogging points and problematic areas.
With such heavy rains lashing a big city like Hyderabad, can HYDRAA manage monsoon operations with the existing fleet?
A: To manage monsoon operations effectively for a large city like Hyderabad, HYDRAA requested an additional 25 DRF teams. The state government has agreed, and we have written to the Finance department seeking orders and release of funds for the procurement of vehicles and equipment. We are expecting the release of funds shortly.
Currently, 201 teams are stationed at waterlogging points. If problems arise elsewhere, teams rush immediately to attend to them. However, reaching those places often takes time due to traffic jams, which is why HYDRAA is keen to increase the number of teams.
During non-rainy days, HYDRAA teams focus on desilting stormwater drains and open nalas, especially in problematic areas, to ensure free flow of water. Regular silt removal is crucial to mitigating flooding issues in the near future.
What steps is HYDRAA taking to address nala encroachments across the city, which are a major cause of worry as they obstruct the free flow of water?
A: HYDRAA is identifying obstructed nalas. Once these are mapped, we will remove major obstructions that cause basthis to submerge. Root cause analysis is important to identify reasons for inundation and arrive at immediate solutions, even before long-term ones.
Immediate solutions include demolitions, breaking walls and reopening closed nalas. Engineering work will take more time.
Thousands of encroachments have been found, and HYDRAA is removing those of serious concern. However, encroachment removal often gets politicised. For removal of encroachments, specifically on nalas and lakes, there should be unanimity among political parties — no one should tolerate encroachments at any cost.
Many nalas and lakes are choked with garbage, plastic and floating waste, obstructing water flow. What is HYDRAA doing about this?
A: With nalas and lakes under HYDRAA’s control, we are removing garbage, plastic, and other waste material that obstructs water flow and causes inundations.
For example, in Sriramnagar Colony, Musheerabad, one nala was totally closed by a land grabber attempting to encroach. As a result, the entire basthi was flooded with sewage. As a quick solution, HYDRAA is restoring the nala immediately, draining the water, and GHMC will later carry out civil works.
Is there any proposal to notify stormwater drains (SWDs/nalas) on the lines of lakes notification?
A: Yes. To protect nalas from encroachments within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, HYDRAA is working on notifying them on the lines of lakes. We have data from the Survey of India, village maps and reports from Kirloskar and Voyants, all of which will be examined. The state government could notify nalas to protect water bodies.
HYDRAA is apolitical and does not succumb to political pressure. Our focus is on public welfare, protecting lives from disasters and safeguarding government properties such as waterbodies, parks, open spaces, nalas and government lands.
What are the recurring issues HYDRAA faces during the rains?
A: At most places, nalas are encroached upon with unauthorised constructions. In others, their width is reduced by laying RCC slabs, obstructing flow and causing silt accumulation. This reduces discharge capacity and leads to inundation. At Maitrivanam in Ameerpet alone, 20 trucks — 2,500 tonnes — of silt had to be removed.
Is there any proposal to widen and notify nalas?
A: Yes, HYDRAA proposes widening nalas and creating a comprehensive master plan for Hyderabad’s nalas. Once notified, the nala master plan will have to be implemented. Restoration of lakes is equally important to hold rainwater and prevent inundation. Lakes such as Bathukamma Kunta and Kukatpally act as vital water-holding structures.