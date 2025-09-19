INTERVIEW | '1,800 HYDRAA personnel at service of citizens': AV Ranganath

While Wednesday night’s sudden downpour tested Hyderabad’s resilience, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) activated its full defensive shield.

In a conversation with TNIE’s S Bachan Jeet Singh, HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath said over 1,800 personnel have been deployed for clearing waterlogging, dewatering, removing uprooted trees, tackling nala encroachments and coordinating relief operations across the city after certain areas recorded over 15 cm of rain in just a few hours.

He added that almost all distress calls till Thursday morning had been addressed, and 25 additional DRF teams are set to join the force. Excerpts:

Hyderabad was battered with heavy rains, causing inconvenience to citizens on Wednesday night. What steps is HYDRAA taking to address the issue?

A: As many as 150 Monsoon Emergency Teams (MET), 51 Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams — a total of 201 teams — were deployed. The 150 METs, with four members each, are working in three shifts, amounting to 1,800 personnel. In addition, 368 static teams have been positioned at waterlogging points, with 734 personnel working in two shifts. Further, HYDRAA’s 51 DRF teams, each with 18 members, add another 918 personnel actively engaged in monsoon operations.

Unfortunately, there was no major forecast for heavy rains on Wednesday. Initially, we assumed it was normal rainfall, but after 8.30 pm, it turned into a heavy downpour. In some places, rainfall touched 18 cm, in others 15 cm, and Hyderabad has already seen 15 cloudbursts this season due to climatic changes and global warming.