Justice League | Rice miller harassment: Telangana High Court asks cops to follow due process

Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the police to follow due procedure before taking any action against Adepu Bhasker, a rice mill proprietor from Hanamkonda. Bhasker, a senior citizen, alleged harassment after a constable from Parvathagiri police station phoned him on August 14, asking him to appear before the SHO despite no FIR being registered.

He claimed such actions damaged his reputation and sought relief through a writ petition. The Sub-Inspector of Parvathagiri, represented by the Assistant Government Pleader for Home, told the court that no complaint had been filed against Bhasker and hence there was no basis for summoning him.

The state assured the court that if any complaint arose in future, police would act strictly in line with the law. Recording these submissions, the court disposed of the petition with directions to ensure compliance with due process in any future proceedings.