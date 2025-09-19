Lack of inter-department collaboration choking Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was a lack of inter-departmental coordination, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Thursday said it was hindering the preemptive resolution of civic issues in the city. Citing examples, he said permissions for massive 50- or 100-storey buildings are given without consulting the traffic police, the Water Board or other departments.

“The problem is that first permissions are granted, and only later do they start thinking about expanding roads or laying drainage systems to match the capacity. Inter-departmental coordination at the planning stage is critical from the government’s perspective,” he said.

Anand pointed out that traffic police are never asked to assess the impact of such high-capacity projects on existing roads. “Departments linked to municipal administration, HMDA, water and electricity must all be involved. There should be proper coordination and execution of plans. You have to anticipate — there are enough studies,” he added.