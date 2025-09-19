Lack of inter-department collaboration choking Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was a lack of inter-departmental coordination, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Thursday said it was hindering the preemptive resolution of civic issues in the city. Citing examples, he said permissions for massive 50- or 100-storey buildings are given without consulting the traffic police, the Water Board or other departments.
“The problem is that first permissions are granted, and only later do they start thinking about expanding roads or laying drainage systems to match the capacity. Inter-departmental coordination at the planning stage is critical from the government’s perspective,” he said.
Anand pointed out that traffic police are never asked to assess the impact of such high-capacity projects on existing roads. “Departments linked to municipal administration, HMDA, water and electricity must all be involved. There should be proper coordination and execution of plans. You have to anticipate — there are enough studies,” he added.
He acknowledged “a lot of gaps that need to be bridged”, but said efforts are ongoing. Stressing the need for last-mile connectivity, Anand noted that many people continue to rely on two- and four-wheelers because of poor public transport integration. “We need suggestions from different sectors on how to decongest the city, and the government should integrate them. We must look at future expansion towards Ghatkesar, which has the capacity for growth,” he said.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma underlined that road safety is about ensuring children return home safely, patients reach hospitals on time, and citizens commute without stress. He called on corporates, academia and enforcement agencies to co-create lasting solutions for mobility and safety.
Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej, who survived a near-fatal accident, credited his helmet for saving his life. He appealed to two-wheeler riders to wear helmets without exception and urged youngsters to avoid rash driving. He also appreciated the dedication of traffic police and Hyderabad City Security Council marshals, who work under harsh conditions to ensure public safety.