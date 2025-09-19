'Our aim is to educate people on Telangana liberation, not take credit,' says BJP leader NV Subhash

HYDERABAD: BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash on Thursday condemned TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud for alleging that the BJP was trying to take credit for the Hyderabad state’s merger with the Indian Union.

In a press statement issued here, Subhash asserted that the BJP’s primary objective is to educate people about the historical facts related to the Telangana liberation.

“The BJP’s main intention is to educate people, especially the younger generation, about the facts of the erstwhile Nizam’s dictatorial rule,” he said, adding that the youth should know the history of Hyderabad Liberation Day.

“Service is the motto of every BJP worker. The party never claims any credit,” he added.

Subhash alleged that the previous governments of united Andhra Pradesh as well as the present Congress government in the state have failed to place the facts related to atrocities of Razakars before the people.

“The intention behind celebrating September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day is to remember the sacrifices of people and pay respects to them,” he added.