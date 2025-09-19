Spell of intense rain leaves Hyderabad in a jam; roads waterlogged, traffic paralysed

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad reeled under a second spell of heavy rain on Thursday, barely 24 hours after Wednesday’s downpour that brought the city to a standstill. Bright skies in the morning gave way to flooding by night, leaving roads waterlogged and traffic paralysed once again.

The rains have so far claimed two lives in the city over the past five days, while two others remain missing. On Thursday night, 27-year-old Mohammad Sharfuddin drowned after his two-wheeler was trapped in the flooded Begumpet–Balkampet underpass.

Police usually close the stretch during rains but did not do so this time. The body of Arjun, swept away five days ago in Mangaru Basti along with his uncle Rama, was recovered near Sangem Bridge in the Musi in Yadadri district, 75 km from the city. Two unidentified bodies were also recovered near Tank Bund and Nalla Cheruvu and sent for postmortem examination.

Localities such as Musheerabad and Warasiguda were inundated after an encroached nala overflowed, forcing sewage into homes and shops. Talla Basti recorded 18 cm of rainfall in 24 hours. HYDRAA teams drained stagnant water through the night, but fresh downpours repeatedly submerged roads, leaving motorists struggling in gushing water.