State government committed to developing Hyderabad as app design leader: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that the government was committed to developing Hyderabad as a leader in app design.
While asserting that the capital city of Telangana has the talent pool and potential to embrace any technology and emerge as a leader, he also said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is determined to position it as a global AI centre.
The deputy chief minister, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, attended the 21st International Conference on User Experience & Product Design, titled UX India 25, organised by the UMO Foundation in Hyderabad.
Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka urged delegates to experience Hyderabad’s environment, culture, arts and cuisine, and to bring key insights, especially in the technology sector, to the government’s attention.
He emphasised that design is not just about aesthetics but should serve as a tool for social change. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to promoting equality and development, calling on delegates to collaborate in making Hyderabad the global design capital.
He described the international conference as a milestone in Hyderabad’s history, which he hoped will play a key role in shaping Telangana’s digital future. He noted that while smartphones have become indispensable, an app’s success depends on being user-friendly.
The Telangana government promotes digital inclusion and supports startups through policies like TS-iPASS. He cited the success of apps like UPI in India, and stressed that developing apps in regional languages enables rural populations to use them easily.
Telangana to soon have centre of excellence in design: Sridhar
Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu announced that the state government will soon launch a “centre of excellence in design” to transform Hyderabad into a global design hub.
Through institutions like T-Hub, T-Works and WE Hub, the government is working to make Telangana an innovation hub. The government is prioritising design in its ambitious AI Innovation Hub, he said.
The minister emphasised that design is synonymous with creativity but must be user-friendly to ensure the success of an app or website.