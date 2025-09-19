State government committed to developing Hyderabad as app design leader: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said that the government was committed to developing Hyderabad as a leader in app design.

While asserting that the capital city of Telangana has the talent pool and potential to embrace any technology and emerge as a leader, he also said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is determined to position it as a global AI centre.

The deputy chief minister, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, attended the 21st International Conference on User Experience & Product Design, titled UX India 25, organised by the UMO Foundation in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikramarka urged delegates to experience Hyderabad’s environment, culture, arts and cuisine, and to bring key insights, especially in the technology sector, to the government’s attention.

He emphasised that design is not just about aesthetics but should serve as a tool for social change. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to promoting equality and development, calling on delegates to collaborate in making Hyderabad the global design capital.