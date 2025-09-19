Telangana CM asks British firms to be partners in state's growth story

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government has taken up the Musi Riverfront Development Project on a grand scale to promote Hyderabad as the most liveable city in the world, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged British companies to be partners in its endeavour.

On Thursday, an official delegation led by British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron met the chief minister at his residence.

During the meeting, Revanth briefed the high commissioner on the state government’s groundbreaking initiatives to bolster the manufacturing industry and investment prospects in Telangana.

The chief minister requested the British High Commissioner to encourage British investors to explore investment opportunities in Telangana’s pharma and EV sectors and Future City.

Responding positively, Cameron said that the UK government is ready to extend cooperation in education and technology.

The chief minister also informed the British delegation about the draft Telangana Education Policy. Cameron agreed to provide the prestigious Chevening scholarship offered by the UK government to Telangana’s meritorious students on a co-funding basis.

The British government is also ready to provide training to government teachers and professors from the state, she said.

The chief minister also requested that UK universities operate from Hyderabad for the convenience of Telangana students.

Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad Gareth Wynn Owen, Political Economy Advisor Nalini Raghuram, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy and others were present at the meeting.