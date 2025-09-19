Telangana High Court issues notices to cops, temple officer over Harish Rao’s ‘prayaschitta puja’

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to Yadagirigutta police and the executive officer of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in connection with a case filed against BRS leader T Harish Rao for performing a “prayaschitta puja” (atonement ritual).
The case stems from the “prayaschitta puja” performed by the Siddipet MLA, alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had deceived farmers by failing to fulfill his promise of waiving crop loans by August 15, 2024, after swearing before the deity. The BRS leader, accompanied by priests of his own choice rather than temple priests, performed rituals in front of the eastern Rajagopuram of the temple.
Temple Executive Officer A Bhaskar Rao lodged a complaint, stating that the incident violated temple norms, hurt religious sentiments and was politically motivated.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Harish Rao, MLC Deshapathi Srinivas and former MLA Gongidi Sunitha. Harish Rao approached the high court, seeking the quashing of the case.
During Thursday’s hearing, the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) submitted that statements of four witnesses had been recorded and investigation was still pending. He sought additional time to file a counter along with copies of witness depositions. Granting time, Justice Lakshman adjourned the hearing to October 14.
Challenges FIR
In another case, Harish Rao challenged an FIR registered against him by Bachupally police in February based on a complaint filed by G Chakradhar Goud, alleging threats from the former minister and his followers.
Justice Lakshman issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the matter to October 8.
Meanwhile, Harish Rao also sought quashing of a case registered against him at the Karimnagar police station based on a complaint filed by Congress leader Mettu Sai, accusing him of making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The APP informed the court that investigation had been completed and a charge sheet too was filed before the trial court. The judge then dismissed Harish Rao’s petition, ruling that it was not maintainable.