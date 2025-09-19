Telangana High Court issues notices to cops, temple officer over Harish Rao’s ‘prayaschitta puja’

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to Yadagirigutta police and the executive officer of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in connection with a case filed against BRS leader T Harish Rao for performing a “prayaschitta puja” (atonement ritual).

The case stems from the “prayaschitta puja” performed by the Siddipet MLA, alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had deceived farmers by failing to fulfill his promise of waiving crop loans by August 15, 2024, after swearing before the deity. The BRS leader, accompanied by priests of his own choice rather than temple priests, performed rituals in front of the eastern Rajagopuram of the temple.

Temple Executive Officer A Bhaskar Rao lodged a complaint, stating that the incident violated temple norms, hurt religious sentiments and was politically motivated.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Harish Rao, MLC Deshapathi Srinivas and former MLA Gongidi Sunitha. Harish Rao approached the high court, seeking the quashing of the case.