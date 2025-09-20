CPCB exposes toxic ash risk at Hyderabad’s Waste-to-Energy plants

HYDERABAD: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has found extremely high levels of heavy metal contamination at Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar and Dundigal Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants, raising concerns over public health and the environment.
In its submission to the National Green Tribunal, accessed by TNIE, the CPCB reported cadmium levels in fly ash from Jawaharnagar at 850.65 mg/kg, exceeding the permissible limit of 0.8 mg/kg by over 1,060 times. At Dundigal, cadmium was recorded at 956.69 mg/kg, nearly 1,200 times above the CPCB limit.
Chromium levels were also dangerously high. Instead of being sent to secure landfills or reused in brick-making as mandated, the ash was dumped openly at the Jawaharnagar dumpsite, exposing nearby communities.
Toxic fly ash from WTE plants 1,000 times over the safe limit
CPCB data also shows that Telangana continues to underperform in fly ash utilisation.
In 2022–23, the state generated 138.91 lakh tonnes of ash, of which 30.49 lakh tonnes (21.9%) went to cement plants. In 2023–24, generation rose to 152.17 lakh tonnes, with 34.07 lakh tonnes (22.4%) used. In 2024–25, 158.21 lakh tonnes were produced, but utilisation dropped to 30.23 lakh tonnes (19.1%). This rate is far lower than in Punjab (about 60%) and Rajasthan (56–61%), despite the Ash Utilisation Notification, 2021 mandating 100% use for cement, bricks, road works and mine filling.
People living near these WTE plants report widespread respiratory, kidney and skin disorders.
Many complain of persistent throat infections, pulmonary diseases and severe rashes, which they attribute to ash and toxic emissions from the plants. Several said pollutants settle on clothes dried outdoors, causing skin irritation when worn. Financial constraints prevent many from seeking medical treatment.
Groundwater contamination has also been reported. A recent test within 500 metres of the Jawaharnagar facility confirmed unsafe levels of pollution, with residents describing visible discolouration of water sources.
They say the combined effect of toxic ash, foul odour and polluted water has made living conditions unsafe.
“This is poisoning our air, water and soil, threatening lakhs of residents’ health,” said Ruchith Asha Kamal of Climate Front Hyderabad, warning that mismanagement was compounding the climate crisis. A joint fact-finding mission earlier this year had already documented health impacts from the WTE plant and the Jawaharnagar landfill.
Concerns are also growing over regulatory dilution. WTE incinerators have been reclassified from the “Red” to “Blue” category of industries, meant for less polluting sectors. Yet, with a pollution index of 97.6—well above the “Red” threshold of 60—critics argue the move downplays the risks.
“Any Hyderabadi who sees the WTE logo on garbage trucks may think it is a green solution. But this is a toxic problem disguised as one,” said John Michael of NAPM Telangana, noting that the plant had failed to publish mandatory emission data.
Civil society groups are demanding that the Telangana Pollution Control Board suspend WTE operations, impose penalties on the operators and initiate an independent probe into fly ash handling and its impact on communities.
They are also calling for a shift towards waste reduction, segregation at source, decentralised management and strict monitoring of ash quality used in cement.
“The plant and dumping yard have caused severe health problems here,” said Sandeep Raj of Navodaya Welfare Society. “Ninety-five per cent of residents are from marginalised backgrounds with little access to healthcare. The company has misled the public by claiming the plant is zero-waste. This is nothing short of fraud.”
Experts warn that with several WTE and thermal projects planned, Telangana faces a turning point.
Unless toxic ash disposal and utilisation are addressed, they argue, the state risks worsening both environmental and public health crises.