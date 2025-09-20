CPCB exposes toxic ash risk at Hyderabad’s Waste-to-Energy plants

HYDERABAD: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has found extremely high levels of heavy metal contamination at Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar and Dundigal Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants, raising concerns over public health and the environment.

In its submission to the National Green Tribunal, accessed by TNIE, the CPCB reported cadmium levels in fly ash from Jawaharnagar at 850.65 mg/kg, exceeding the permissible limit of 0.8 mg/kg by over 1,060 times. At Dundigal, cadmium was recorded at 956.69 mg/kg, nearly 1,200 times above the CPCB limit.

Chromium levels were also dangerously high. Instead of being sent to secure landfills or reused in brick-making as mandated, the ash was dumped openly at the Jawaharnagar dumpsite, exposing nearby communities.

Toxic fly ash from WTE plants 1,000 times over the safe limit

CPCB data also shows that Telangana continues to underperform in fly ash utilisation.

In 2022–23, the state generated 138.91 lakh tonnes of ash, of which 30.49 lakh tonnes (21.9%) went to cement plants. In 2023–24, generation rose to 152.17 lakh tonnes, with 34.07 lakh tonnes (22.4%) used. In 2024–25, 158.21 lakh tonnes were produced, but utilisation dropped to 30.23 lakh tonnes (19.1%). This rate is far lower than in Punjab (about 60%) and Rajasthan (56–61%), despite the Ash Utilisation Notification, 2021 mandating 100% use for cement, bricks, road works and mine filling.

People living near these WTE plants report widespread respiratory, kidney and skin disorders.

Many complain of persistent throat infections, pulmonary diseases and severe rashes, which they attribute to ash and toxic emissions from the plants. Several said pollutants settle on clothes dried outdoors, causing skin irritation when worn. Financial constraints prevent many from seeking medical treatment.