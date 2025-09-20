Eco-Clubs in Telangana schools to lead awareness on green causes

Almost all schools in the state have set up Eco-Clubs this year, drawing a huge response from districts. However, many schools in Hyderabad face challenges due to rented premises lacking space. As a result, students have been asked to plant saplings at home and share photographs through WhatsApp, some teachers said.

Speaking to TNIE, Madhusudhan, president of Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), said, “We have been conducting several activities to raise awareness about environmental protection. After the Centre made it mandatory for all educational institutions, Eco-Clubs have been started. In private schools under TRSMA, we have promoted sustainable practices such as banning plastic, sending collected plastic to recycling units, and encouraging rooftop plantations.”

The government schools are also taking the initiative forward. Vivek Reddy, a teacher from Kukatpally, said, “Eco-Clubs provide a platform for students to take part in tree plantation drives.

We have set up clubs recently and planned awareness campaigns and other activities promoting sustainability.”