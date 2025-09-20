If US denies student visas, their varsities will come here: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asserted that the heavy tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump would not impact the Indian economy but, on the contrary, they will hurt the American economy.
Addressing the annual conclave of Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) in Delhi, the chief minister also said that if Trump does not allow Indian students to study in American universities, premier institutions like Stanford and Harvard would come to Telangana.
“If Trump denies opportunities to Indian students, the US universities will come to our place,” he remarked.
During an interactive session, when he was asked on how Telangana would cope up with the challenges posed by US tariffs and whether the state was expecting any assistance from the Union government, Revanth took an indirect dig at the BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said: “We too had a Trump in Telangana, who used to implement what he dreamt at night. But ultimately, he as rejected by our people.”
“The US tariffs are not going to affect our economy. They are going to hit the US economy,” he further stated.
Speaking specifically about the students’ issues, he said: “If they (US) are reluctant to give visas and admissions to Indian students, all those institutions will come to India.”
“I spoke to Harvard and Stanford universities. Next month, I am going to Harvard. The London School of Economics too is interested in coming to Hyderabad. Purdue University also wants come here. We are going to provide space for best universities of the US and the manufacturing sector,” he added.
Highlights Telangana Rising
Earlier, highlighting the key points of the proposed Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, he said that the state would be divided into three core areas.
“First one would be 160 km of Outer Ring Road (ORR) area. Around 10 million people are living within the ORR area, which is a core urban region. The 360-km Regional Ring Road (RRR) would come up soon. From ORR to RRR, it would be considered as semi-urban area, while from RRR to the rest of the state will considered as rural region,” he explained.
“The core urban region will be dedicated to service and education sectors. Industries from this area would be shifted to semi-urban area. China Plus One strategy would be adopted in in semi-urban area. It will be dedicated to manufacturing sector,” he added.
Speaking about an ambitious new city project, he said: “We will be building a new city called Bharat Future City. Around 30,000 acres of land will be acquired near the airport, where health tourism, AI, EV, education and other sectors will be developed.”
Stating that a bullet train service was proposed to connect Hyderabad to Amaravathi, the CM said that he had also requested his Karnataka counterpart to talk to the Union government for a train service between Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Revanth said the core rural area would be developed for agriculture. “We have different plans to develop Telangana. Please join us and make investments. Your investments are secured,” he told the investors.
The chief minister also said that the government would make Hyderabad India’s first net zero city, and completely climate crisis resilient and mitigate risks of drought and urban flooding.