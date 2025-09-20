If US denies student visas, their varsities will come here: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asserted that the heavy tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump would not impact the Indian economy but, on the contrary, they will hurt the American economy.

Addressing the annual conclave of Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) in Delhi, the chief minister also said that if Trump does not allow Indian students to study in American universities, premier institutions like Stanford and Harvard would come to Telangana.

“If Trump denies opportunities to Indian students, the US universities will come to our place,” he remarked.

During an interactive session, when he was asked on how Telangana would cope up with the challenges posed by US tariffs and whether the state was expecting any assistance from the Union government, Revanth took an indirect dig at the BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said: “We too had a Trump in Telangana, who used to implement what he dreamt at night. But ultimately, he as rejected by our people.”

“The US tariffs are not going to affect our economy. They are going to hit the US economy,” he further stated.

Speaking specifically about the students’ issues, he said: “If they (US) are reluctant to give visas and admissions to Indian students, all those institutions will come to India.”

“I spoke to Harvard and Stanford universities. Next month, I am going to Harvard. The London School of Economics too is interested in coming to Hyderabad. Purdue University also wants come here. We are going to provide space for best universities of the US and the manufacturing sector,” he added.