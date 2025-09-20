KCR lured 36 MLAs during BRS rule, none of them had resigned: Telangana MLA Kadiyam

HANAMKONDA: Hitting back at the BRS leaders for demanding that he resign as a legislator, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Friday said that during the 10-year pink party rule, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had lured several MLAs from other parties and none of them resigned before changing their loyalties.

Speaking to the media in Hamankonda, Srihari said: “KCR, during his 10-year rule, lured as many as 36 MLAs from other parties. He even inducted two of them into his Cabinet. But none of them resigned as legislators before joining the BRS.”

“The Speaker did not take any action against them. He did not disqualify them. Then why are BRS leaders asking me to resign,” he wondered.

Srihari further said: “I have received a notice from Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, seeking my explanation. He gave time till September 30 to submit my reply.”

“The Speaker will decide which party I am with, after I send my reply,” he said and added that he was committed to developing his constituency.

“I have already submitted project reports to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and he has also granted Rs 1,027 crore for development works in the constituency,” he added.

The legislator also revealed that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will visit the constituency later this month and lay foundation for several development works and inaugurate a 132/33 kV substation and a 220 kV substation in the Velair mandal.