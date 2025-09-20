Liquor scam: Hyderabad ED says established brands denied orders

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad Zonal Office, conducted searches on Thursday at 20 locations across India, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thanjavur, Surat, Raipur, Delhi NCR, and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the alleged AP liquor scam.

The searches were carried out at the premises of entities and individuals who allegedly facilitated payment of kickbacks through bogus or inflated transactions.

The ED began its investigation based on an FIR registered by the AP CID. The case was booked under various IPC sections for causing a loss of Rs 4,000 crore to the state exchequer. On February 5, the Andhra Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam.

The FIR alleged that, under the “new liquor policy” from October 2019 to March 2024, the accused engaged in “brand killing and new brand promotion.”

Popular brands such as McDowell’s, Royal Stag, and Imperial Blue, which refused to pay kickbacks, were sidelined. In their place, new and spurious brands were promoted in exchange for huge payments from distilleries and suppliers. The procurement system was also shifted from automated to manual. This gave scope for manipulation in Orders for Supply (OFS).

The SIT filed chargesheets and supplementary chargesheets. They alleged that the manual approval system was exploited to manipulate brand-wise indenting and supply volumes. Distilleries were forced to pay 15–20% of their invoice value as kickbacks.