Prioritise development related works: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed the heads of the departments to rationalise the development-related works of various departments on priority basis.

He was speaking during a meeting on infrastructure and capital works, which was also attended by Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and top officials, including Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao at the Secretariat.

Vikramarka instructed the officials to get the proposals in the ratio of 1:3 and give priority as per year or origin, in case more proposals come up. He also directed the Panchayat Raj and R&B officials to expedite HAM roads tendering process.

The meeting also reviewed proposals of various department, including R&B, Panchayat Raj and Police departments.