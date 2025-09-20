Telanagana HC allows Bathukamma fete at Bhagyalakshmi temple, with riders

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has permitted the Bathukamma festival celebrations at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar on September 23, but with strict conditions to maintain peace and order.

Justice N V Shravan Kumar, while hearing a petition filed by the BJP, ruled that the event can be held with no more than 100 women participants, all of whom must have no criminal background. The court also barred the organisers from inviting VIPs to the programme.

The petition was filed by Dr B Uma Shankar, Secretary of the BJP Telangana unit, challenging the police decision to deny permission. The Charminar ACP had earlier refused permission, citing the sensitive nature of the area, which is a mixed community locality surrounded by multiple places of worship. The petitioner argued that a similar celebration was allowed at the same venue in October 2024 under certain restrictions.