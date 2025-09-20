Telanagana HC allows Bathukamma fete at Bhagyalakshmi temple, with riders

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has permitted the Bathukamma festival celebrations at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar on September 23, but with strict conditions to maintain peace and order.
Justice N V Shravan Kumar, while hearing a petition filed by the BJP, ruled that the event can be held with no more than 100 women participants, all of whom must have no criminal background. The court also barred the organisers from inviting VIPs to the programme.
The petition was filed by Dr B Uma Shankar, Secretary of the BJP Telangana unit, challenging the police decision to deny permission. The Charminar ACP had earlier refused permission, citing the sensitive nature of the area, which is a mixed community locality surrounded by multiple places of worship. The petitioner argued that a similar celebration was allowed at the same venue in October 2024 under certain restrictions.
Defending the police action, the assistant government pleader for Home contended that holding the festival at the site could disturb public peace and order, inconvenience tourists, and potentially attract miscreants. He cautioned that the crowd might swell beyond manageable limits, creating a risk of violence or damage to property. However, when questioned by the court, he admitted that no untoward incidents were reported during last year’s celebrations.
After considering the submissions, the court allowed the festival to be conducted between 4 pm and 5.30 pm on September 23. It directed that participants must refrain from singing songs or making political statements that could offend other communities or political groups, and must ensure no law and order problems arise.
The judge further empowered the police to take action in accordance with the law if any of the court’s conditions are violated.