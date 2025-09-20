Telangana HC pulls up petitioner for questioning ex-IAS officer’s MLC election

The bench made it clear that the matter could not proceed unless proper pleadings and documents were filed. On a request from petitioner’s counsel Ramesh Chilla, the court granted three weeks’ time to submit the necessary records.

Shankar has sought a quo warranto against Reddy, alleging that the former district collector was ineligible to hold the MLC post since his voluntary retirement from the All India Services was not approved by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). He contended that the then BRS government accepted his resignation “in undue haste” before fielding him as its MLC candidate.

During the hearing, senior counsel Desai Avinash Reddy, appearing for the Election Commission of India (ECI), argued that the Commission’s role was limited. He said the returning officer had scrutinised and approved Reddy’s nomination papers as per procedure.