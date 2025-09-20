Telangana to be made eco-tourism hub: Minister Konda Surekha

HYDERABAD: Telangana is preparing a comprehensive plan to turn the state as a national and international eco-tourism hub, Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, said on Friday.

She said that eco-tourism should not only highlight natural beauty but also integrate the cultural and spiritual heritage of the region, particularly around temples.

Chairing the Secretariat Eco-Tourism Project Screening Committee meeting, she said that several sites have already been identified for eco-tourism and must be developed into world-class destinations.

“Our objective is to make Telangana a special eco-tourism hub. Projects should reflect local customs, culture and traditions. Where temples exist, eco-tourism should also offer a spiritual experience,” she said.

The committee reviewed ongoing and proposed projects in Ananthagiri (Vikarabad), Kanakagiri (Khammam), Nandipet (Nizamabad), Mannanur Jungle Resort (Nagarkurnool), Muchcherla Eco Park and Vizag Colony (Nalgonda), Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary (Sangareddy), and Amaragiri.

Officials informed the minister that phase one of Ananthagiri Hills development is complete, with the second phase to include caravan camping and eco-cottages. The Kanakagiri project is expected to start in October 2025. Muchcherla Eco Park will feature a Night Safari, VR Park and Dinosaur Park, while land acquisition issues are delaying progress at Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary.

Other sites under discussion include Domalapenta, Pakala Lake, Kinnerasani, Nagarjunasagar and Vanasthali. She also stressed the importance of developing Niladri Hills into an eco-tourism destination.