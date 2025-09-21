Telangana

BRS lacks the moral authority to lecture us on defections, says TPCC president

TPCC president also emphasised that everyone has the right to form a political party, and the Congress is unconcerned about such developments.
TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud(File Photo | Express)
NIZAMABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday stated that the BRS party lacks the moral authority to discuss defections, as they have been known to encourage it to strengthen their presence in the assembly.

Mahesh said that the defector MLAs have responded to the assembly speaker regarding the notices issued to them and continue to pay their monthly membership fees to the BRS. They are cooperating with the government to ensure the smooth continuation of development activities and remain supportive of its initiatives.

Mahesh added that the CM is focused on state development, regardless of political affiliations. Commenting on by-elections, he said their occurrence depends on the speaker’s decision and is not currently a pressing issue. However, if bypolls are held, the Congress party is prepared to contest them.

