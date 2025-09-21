Centre responsible for visa setback, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday held the Union government responsible for the impact of the United States’ decision to hike the fees on the H1B visa to USD 100,000, arguing that the move exposes shortcomings in India’s foreign policy.

In a series of posts on X, Owaisi said Indians were the primary beneficiaries of the H1B system, with residents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh dominating the scheme. With an average annual salary of about $120,000. These earnings, Owaisi wrote, not only supported families in India but also contributed to the country’s USD 125 billion remittance inflows

Calling the closure of this route “a major source of intergenerational mobility”, Owaisi argued that while US President Donald Trump acted in his own interest, the Indian government failed to protect national interests. “My complaint is not against Trump, he did what he wanted. My quarrel is with this government: what did you achieve with Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump? All those NRIs that you gathered in Madison Square Garden, what did that achieve? Birthday wishes are not foreign policy successes,” he wrote.