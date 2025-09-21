Telangana

Not retired, just re-inspired: Former IAS officer guides Telangana students in new role

In his lectures, Chakrapani urges students to read newspapers and books daily, express ideas in their own words and set clear goals — habits he believes build confidence and citizenship
Photo | Express
MVK Sastry
NALGONDA: At 74, retired IAS officer D Chakrapani is redefining retirement — not as rest, but as responsibility. Once shaping policy in the chief minister’s office under NT Rama Rao and Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, the 1983-batch officer now tours Telugu states, turning college halls into classrooms and his experience into guidance for young minds.

During his career in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chakrapani served as sub-collector, district collector, executive officer of corporations and in key Secretariat roles. Since retiring in 2011, he has held honorary posts — chairman of Andhra Mahila Sabha’s Arts and Science College, part of TTD’s HR study with ASCI, and honorary president of a US-based IT firm.

In his lectures, Chakrapani urges students to read newspapers and books daily, express ideas in their own words and set clear goals — habits he believes build confidence and citizenship. He also stresses the use of genome technology to prevent congenital disabilities, a cause he plans to raise with Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

“Sharing what I’ve learnt helps students see new possibilities,” he tells TNIE.

