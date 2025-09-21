Rs 41.51 crore loans disbursed to over 8,000 SHG beneficiaries: Telangana Dy CM

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, on Saturday took part in a loan distribution programme for SHG women in Hyderabad, where `41.51 crore was disbursed through MEPMA to 8,130 beneficiaries in Jubilee Hills constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Bhatti said, “In Telangana, there are 63 lakh members in SHGs, with 5,09,957 members across 50,764 groups in 30 circles under GHMC jurisdiction. There are plans to increase this number in the coming days. Many poor and middle-class families in Hyderabad rely on women running small businesses alongside their husbands to support their households. However, high-interest loans from moneylenders often consume their profits.”

He stated that the government is prepared to invest any amount of funds to ensure women become financially independent and alleged that the previous government had not given sufficient attention to SHGs. Bhatti said that despite doubts from opposition parties and some individuals about the feasibility of providing `20,000 crore in interest-free loans annually, the government has already disbursed `21,632 crore in the first year.

Bhatti added that, “The Congress government had initiated interest-free loans, which were neglected for a decade. The government restarted this programme upon coming to power.” He noted that 222.5 lakh women have benefited from free bus rides, costing `7,422 crore. He further highlighted other welfare schemes, including the distribution of 6 kg of free fine rice per person, aiding 96 lakh families.