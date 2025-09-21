Telangana HC orders woman’s properties to be released in PACS case

Justice T Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has allowed a batch of writ petitions, setting aside attachment proceedings initiated by the Cooperative Department against the properties of Thirunagai Saritha and three others.

The court observed that the attachment orders were issued without following due process, including the mandatory issuance of a show cause notice, and hence were unsustainable.

The case involved Saritha, whose husband, T Madhukar, was held responsible for misappropriating Rs 74.60 lakh from the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS), leading to the attachment of properties in Saritha’s name.

The court set aside the attachment order, allowing authorities to proceed against both in accordance with the law.