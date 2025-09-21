Telangana woman critical following blood type mix-up during transfusion

WARANGAL: An alleged blood transfusion mix-up at the state-run MGM Hospital in Warangal has left a 38-year-old woman in a critical but stable condition after she was reportedly given the wrong blood group.

Jyothi, a resident of Ayodhyapuram village in Kazipet mandal, Hanamkonda district, was admitted to the hospital on September 16 with a high fever. Her haemoglobin levels were low and platelet count had dropped, prompting doctors to recommend an immediate blood transfusion.

According to Jyothi’s relatives, hospital staff administered a B positive blood unit on September 17 when her blood group was O positive. The alleged incident came to light on September 19 after a repeat blood test identified the mismatch. Jyothi reportedly developed severe itching and discomfort, raising alarm among her family members.