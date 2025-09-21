Telangana woman critical following blood type mix-up during transfusion

WARANGAL: An alleged blood transfusion mix-up at the state-run MGM Hospital in Warangal has left a 38-year-old woman in a critical but stable condition after she was reportedly given the wrong blood group.
Jyothi, a resident of Ayodhyapuram village in Kazipet mandal, Hanamkonda district, was admitted to the hospital on September 16 with a high fever. Her haemoglobin levels were low and platelet count had dropped, prompting doctors to recommend an immediate blood transfusion.
According to Jyothi’s relatives, hospital staff administered a B positive blood unit on September 17 when her blood group was O positive. The alleged incident came to light on September 19 after a repeat blood test identified the mismatch. Jyothi reportedly developed severe itching and discomfort, raising alarm among her family members.
MGM launches probe into blood test mismatch
Hospital superintendent Dr K Kishore Kumar said a blood sample collected on September 17 had tested as B positive.
Based on these results, the blood transfusion was carried out following standard protocol. A fresh sample collected on September 19, in preparation for another transfusion, showed her blood group as O positive.
Dr Kishore Kumar added that an internal investigation is underway to determine the cause of the discrepancy. He confirmed that Jyothi’s condition is currently stable and that she remains under close medical supervision in the fever ward.
Warangal police stated that no complaint regarding the incident has been received, and no case has been registered so far.