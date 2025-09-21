Warned KTR about KLIS irregularities: Telangana Jagruthi president Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday claimed that she had alerted BRS working president and then minister KT Rama Rao in 2016 about alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Friday, Kavitha said: “I have nothing personal against Harish Rao. The issue is that because of him, my father (former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) is facing allegations in the Kaleshwaram project. In 2016 itself, I informed KTR that no file related to Kaleshwaram was being sent to the chief minister with the approval and signatures of the officials and the minister. That is why Harish Rao told the Justice PC Ghose Commission that every decision was taken by KCR and that he had no role.”

She also alleged that Harish Rao leaked to the media details of her mother’s visit to her residence.

Kavitha stated she has not decided on launching a new party but is holding discussions with intellectuals and others about the future. She ruled out joining the Congress. “No Congress leader has approached me and I have not approached the Congress. I will not join the Congress,” she said. She confirmed that former MLC Amir Ali Khan had met her, adding that several leaders from the BRS were in touch with her.