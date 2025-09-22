27-year-old Hyderabad businessman loses Rs 75 lakh on online betting platform in three months

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad cybercrime police have registered a case against a well-known online betting and gambling platform after a 27-year-old businessman alleged he had lost Rs 75 lakh over a period of three months.

According to the victim’s complaint, the platform was operating illegally in India through foreign servers while misusing Indian bank accounts and UPI gateways for deposits and withdrawals.

He said he was added to a Telegram group named Dafabet on June 10, where he received promotional messages claiming he had been “selected” to receive a bonus for participating on their platform. Convinced, he later created a gambling account with Dafabet, providing personal documents such as his PAN card, Aadhaar card, and bank statement. He was then instructed to make deposits through specific website links.

The complainant alleged that Dafabet directed him to deposit money using Indian payment systems, including UPI and local bank transfers, with the transactions routed through accounts belonging to Indian customers. Initially, his Dafabet account reflected a “bonus balance,” giving him the impression that his funds were secure.

However, when he attempted to withdraw his money, Dafabet’s customer support allegedly refused and insisted that he had to continue wagering to meet certain “requirements.” When he said he was not interested in gambling further and wanted his deposits returned, he was pressured into depositing even more money under the pretext of completing these wagering obligations.

Under sustained pressure, he kept depositing large sums in hopes of recovering his funds. This continued for nearly three months, during which he claimed to have lost around Rs 75 lakh through UPI and bank transfers.

On that day, the victim was suddenly blocked from accessing the Dafabet platform. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.