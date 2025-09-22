Asifabad district agriculture officer suspended for negligence, laxity in urea distribution

ADILABAD: The state government has suspended District Agriculture Officer R Srinivas Rao for allegedly neglecting his duties amid protests over urea shortage in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Investigations revealed that Srinivas Rao allegedly diverted urea supplies to private individuals and failed to curb black market activities, resulting in a severe shortage for local farmers.

According to official sources, Srinivas failed to monitor urea distribution effectively, demonstrated gross negligence in performing his duties, and disobeyed orders from the district administration. Disciplinary proceedings against him are now underway. Until their conclusion, he will remain under suspension.