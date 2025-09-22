Chintamadaka, Siddipet are not anybody’s private property: Kalvakuntla Kavitha

SIDDIPET: Taking an indirect dig at BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao, Telangana Jagruthi founder and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday said that neither Chintamadaka nor Siddipet is private property of anybody and that nobody can impose restrictions on her visits to these places.

Kavitha visited Chintamadaka, the native village of her father and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, on the invitation of local residents and played Bathukamma with them.

The MLC, who was visiting the village for the first time after being suspended from the BRS, turned emotional when the locals presented her new clothes.

“In 2004, my father brought a person here. Now, the same person is treating Chintamadaka and Siddipet as his personal property. They are trying to impose restrictions on me. If they continue to do so, I will keep coming to both Chintamadaka and Siddipet,” she said.

“Chintamadaka produced a revolutionary leader. You affectionately refer to my father as ‘Chandrudu’. But this person tried to bring a bad name to my father. When I tried to expose this conspiracy, they distanced me from my family,” she added.