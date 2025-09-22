HYDRAA recovers encroached government land valued at nearly Rs 15,000 crores

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) carried out a demolition drive on Sunday against influential land grabbers in Gajularamaram, Quthbullapur mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Officials cleared over 317 acres of prime government land, valued at nearly Rs 15,000 crore, that had been encroached upon by politicians, real estate developers, and other officials. The land, falling under Survey No 307 and adjoining areas, was originally allotted to the State Finance Corporation.

During the drive, HYDRAA pulled down unauthorised ventures spread over 12 acres, a 20-acre illegal layout, and several sheds, fencing structures and temporary buildings raised by land grabbers. Illegal internal roads and power connections were also removed, and officials have begun fencing the area to prevent further encroachments.

Investigations showed that while influential groups developed large ventures near Pragathinagar, smaller plots measuring 60–120 sq. yards were sold off by rowdy-sheeters. Revenue officials were also allegedly involved, leading HYDRAA to widen its probe.