Musi project: Centre nod for Rs 4,100 crore ADB loan

HYDERABAD: In a boost for the state’s proposal to rejuvenate and develop the Musi river, the Union government has approved a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the Musi Riverfront Development Project. As per the agreement with the state government, ADB will disburse `4,100 crore in the first phase.

Top sources said a consortium comprising Meinhardt, Cushman & Wakefield, RIOS, ZHA and SOM will submit DPRs and detailed plans within two weeks. The approval followed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s talks with ADB representatives in New Delhi. Acting on his instructions, municipal administration officials also held discussions with Finance Ministry officials.

As part of the project, the government has proposed to construct the Gateway of Hyderabad at Kothwalguda and Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat, where the world’s tallest Mahatma Gandhi statue and a museum promoting Gandhian philosophy will be developed. For this, the state has requested 250 acres of land from the Ministry of Defence. Sources said the Centre has agreed to transfer 100 acres, while talks are on for the remaining land.

Highly placed sources said, “The riverbed will be cleaned. Walking tracks, shopping malls, amphitheatres, entertainment parks and other utilities will be developed along the Musi. The government will also develop night-time economy. The catchment area will become a happening place, where statues of prominent Telangana and national personalities will be installed."