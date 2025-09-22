Musi project: Centre nod for Rs 4,100 crore ADB loan

HYDERABAD: In a boost for the state’s proposal to rejuvenate and develop the Musi river, the Union government has approved a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the Musi Riverfront Development Project. As per the agreement with the state government, ADB will disburse `4,100 crore in the first phase.
Top sources said a consortium comprising Meinhardt, Cushman & Wakefield, RIOS, ZHA and SOM will submit DPRs and detailed plans within two weeks. The approval followed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s talks with ADB representatives in New Delhi. Acting on his instructions, municipal administration officials also held discussions with Finance Ministry officials.
As part of the project, the government has proposed to construct the Gateway of Hyderabad at Kothwalguda and Gandhi Sarovar at Bapu Ghat, where the world’s tallest Mahatma Gandhi statue and a museum promoting Gandhian philosophy will be developed. For this, the state has requested 250 acres of land from the Ministry of Defence. Sources said the Centre has agreed to transfer 100 acres, while talks are on for the remaining land.
Highly placed sources said, “The riverbed will be cleaned. Walking tracks, shopping malls, amphitheatres, entertainment parks and other utilities will be developed along the Musi. The government will also develop night-time economy. The catchment area will become a happening place, where statues of prominent Telangana and national personalities will be installed."
Rejuvenation to make Musi stretch a cultural hub
The project will rejuvenate a 55-km stretch of the Musi river within HMDA limits. The sources added that the Musi will be treated not only as a water grid but also as a cultural grid. “As part of the project, the government will develop the 800-year-old Lord Shiva temple at Manchirevula, the Mosque at Charminar, a Gurudwara at Sikhchowni and a church on the lines of the Medak Cathedral at Uppal.”
The proposed Gateway of Hyderabad will also serve as a connectivity hub. Top sources explained: “From the iconic structure, a road will be laid to Chandanvelly and Seetharampur SEZs, connecting Lagacherla in Kodangal constituency. This can be considered the second radial road. A new greenfield road will also connect the ORR to the Chincholi highway, improving access to three industrial parks.”
Another road is planned from Gandipet to Ramoji Film City along the Musi. “Our intention is to connect ORR with ORR within the city. If you travel from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gandipet to the ORR at Ramoji Film City, the current distance is 85 km. With the new road, it will be reduced by 30 km, without traffic hurdles,” they added
Sources further said: “The chief minister’s intention is to ensure fresh water flows in the Musi river up to Nalgonda district. He wants no drainage water to enter the river. That is why the government has taken up the project to lift 20 tmcft of water from Mallannasagar Dam to fill Osmansagar and Himayatsagar."