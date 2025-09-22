Nearly 500 commuters booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Traffic Police apprehended 490 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol over the weekend within the commissionerate limits. As part of the enforcement drive, the police seized 384 two-wheelers, 20 three-wheelers, 79 four-wheelers, and seven heavy vehicles.

Among those caught, 432 offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, 42 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 16 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml. All offenders will be produced before the court.

From September 15 to 20, a total of 199 Drunk and Drive cases were disposed of in courts, in which 187 persons were penalised with fines and 12 persons were sentenced to jail.

Four people received one-day imprisonment, five were sentenced for two days, three for three days, and three for four days. Further 17 persons were assigned to social services.