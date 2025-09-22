Stop idli, dosa remarks on Nirmala, talk about GST losses: Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar advised critics of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms to take their grievances directly to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, instead of taunting her with idli, dosa, vada comments. “If you have guts, speak before the media about the losses stemming from GST reforms and desist from making meaningless remarks against Nirmala Sitharaman,” Sanjay said.

“She is from the South. If there is any problem due to GST reforms, take it to her attention,” he said, while speaking to the media after paying tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji on his death anniversary at his statue here on Sunday.

The BJP leader claimed that the NDA government had brought sweeping reforms in GST. “On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, we are observing a Seva fortnight which began on September 17 and will continue till October 2. As part of this, we are organising awareness programmes every day to highlight the benefits of GST reforms, from Monday till September 29,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Sanjay Kumar hit back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao over his remarks that a “Gen Z-style revolt” could emerge in India similar to Nepal. Sanjay countered: “In Telangana, people have already voted against family rule in the last Assembly elections. They have already revolted against the BRS family rule.”