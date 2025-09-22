Warangal soaks in Bathukamma spirit

HANAMKONDA: The historic Thousand Pillar Temple turned into a sea of colour and devotion on Sunday evening as hundreds of women, draped in their finest saris and adorned with jewellery, gathered with vibrant stacks of flowers to mark the grand start of the nine-day Bathukamma festival across the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

From early morning, the air was scented with jasmine, marigold and chrysanthemum, as busy streets gave way to bustling flower markets. Shop shutters stayed down while roadside vendors did brisk business selling blooms in every shade. By dusk, the city had transformed into a festive canvas, with women carrying carefully arranged floral stacks on plates, lit with incense sticks, and stepping gracefully into the temple precincts.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, Jupally Krishna Rao, Seethakka and others, joined the celebrations at the temple. The leaders offered prayers at the shrine of Lord Shiva before inaugurating the Mana Bathukamma carnival organised by the Telangana Music Academy.

Speaking at the gathering, Vikramarka said Bathukamma was not only a festival of flowers but also one of faith, prosperity and empowerment. “Women worship Goddess Gauramma with immense devotion, seeking peace and prosperity for the state. This celebration symbolises the strength and spirit of Telangana’s women,” he said, adding that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had initiated large-scale programmes to mark the festival statewide.

Earlier in the day, the deputy chief minister, accompanied by ministers, inaugurated the Kakatiya Nrutya Natakotsavam at Kaloji Kalakshetram, organised by the Telangana Nataka Academy.

The highlight of the evening was a stirring dance-drama by Academy Chairperson Dr Alekhya Punjala, portraying the valiant life and armed struggle of freedom fighter Chakali Ilamma.