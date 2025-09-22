We oppose Karnataka’s proposal, will present Telangana’s case in SC: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

SIDDIPET: Stating that the Telangana government opposes the proposal of Karnataka to raise the Almatti dam height, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday revealed his plan to travel to Delhi along with senior advocates to present state’s arguments before the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media at Huzurnagar, the minister said: “The reports of the Karnataka government’s proposal to increase in the Almatti dam height are causing unnecessary confusion. The Telangana government opposes the move and it is committed to protecting the rights of the state. The matter is also pending before the Supreme Court.”

“Karnataka has been trying to raise the height of the dam since 2017, but the apex court has kept the issue on hold,” he added.

“I will personally travel, along with senior advocates, to Delhi on Monday night to present the state’s case before the apex court,” he said.

Uttam, meanwhile, alleged that the water rights of Telangana were undermined by the negligence of the previous administration, citing the example of an agreement that allocated 299 tmc to Telangana and 512 tmc to Andhra Pradesh from the Krishna river’s 811 tmc.