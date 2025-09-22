We oppose Karnataka’s proposal, will present Telangana’s case in SC: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

SIDDIPET: Stating that the Telangana government opposes the proposal of Karnataka to raise the Almatti dam height, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday revealed his plan to travel to Delhi along with senior advocates to present state’s arguments before the Supreme Court.
Addressing the media at Huzurnagar, the minister said: “The reports of the Karnataka government’s proposal to increase in the Almatti dam height are causing unnecessary confusion. The Telangana government opposes the move and it is committed to protecting the rights of the state. The matter is also pending before the Supreme Court.”
“Karnataka has been trying to raise the height of the dam since 2017, but the apex court has kept the issue on hold,” he added.
“I will personally travel, along with senior advocates, to Delhi on Monday night to present the state’s case before the apex court,” he said.
Uttam, meanwhile, alleged that the water rights of Telangana were undermined by the negligence of the previous administration, citing the example of an agreement that allocated 299 tmc to Telangana and 512 tmc to Andhra Pradesh from the Krishna river’s 811 tmc.
He said the present government has challenged this agreement before the Krishna Tribunal, with further arguments to be presented next week.
Referring to the Kaleshwaram project, he noted it was designed and built by the previous government and collapsed during its tenure. “Despite the project’s failure, agricultural area and production have increased since the Congress formed the government.
Legal action will be pursued based on the findings of the vigilance, judicial, and NDSA investigations, and the government will determine how to restore the Annaram, Medigadda and Sundilla barrages based on expert recommendations.
Renaming Muktyala project
The minister also announced that the government’s decision to restart the Pranahita-Chevella project, originally initiated by former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and to rename the Muktyala Branch Canal Lift Irrigation Project as the Mahatma Gandhi Muktyala Branch Canal Lift Irrigation Project.
As a six-time MLA from the Huzurnagar constituency, Uttam emphasised his commitment to the region’s development, stating that he is working to make it the most developed segment in the state.