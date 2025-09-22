When monsoon hits, sludge flows on Sainikpuri roads in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: If it were not for the mud, the ankle-twisting potholes and the sheer frustration, Pradhampuri Colony could almost be mistaken for a local obstacle course championship. The monsoon has turned Sainikpuri’s roads into something less resembling civic infrastructure and more resembling a daring test of patience and endurance.
Stretching over two kilometres in Pradhampuri Colony, the so-called ‘roads’ are now an experimental mix of potholes, sludge and rainwater. “You wanna take a bumpy ride, come to Pradhampuri Colony,” said Kirti, a resident, carefully picking her way through a particularly waterlogged stretch. Complaints have been lodged repeatedly, yet the stretch remains untouched for over a year, leaving commuters to wonder: where does all our tax money go?
AS Rao Nagar is no better. The road right in front of a private hospital is riddled with potholes, turning routine ambulances and hospital-goers into a test of skill “Every time it rains, you can’t even see where the road ends. Ambulances struggle right outside the hospital,” said Murali, a pharmacy worker watching the chaos unfold.
Near Kapra lake, roads have been swallowed by sludge, forcing drivers into a precarious single lane — a perfect recipe for accidents, if not extreme patience. “We thought roads were for a smooth commute. But here in Netaji Nagar and Pradhampuri Colony, roads belong to sludge,” quipped a commuter, manoeuvring through yet another murky puddle.
Residents allege that despite Sainikpuri being a prominent residential belt, it has been treated like an afterthought. Temporary pothole-filling exercises with mud are no match for the monsoon, and the frustration among locals is palpable.
The monsoon exposes that proper planning is still just a concept, not a practice. “GHMC needs to wake up and find a permanent solution. Short-term fixes wash away with the first rain,” said a commuter.