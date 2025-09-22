Who will be Telangana's next police boss?

HYDERABAD: Who will be Telangana’s next Director General of Police? Speculation is running high in the police department as incumbent DGP Jitender is set to retire on September 30.

Several DG-rank IPS officers are said to be lobbying for the coveted post. However, the final choice will rest with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who will have to pick one from a panel of three officers to be shortlisted by the UPSC from the names forwarded by the state government.

The two frontrunners are Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand (1991 batch) and Director General of Intelligence B Shivadhar Reddy (1994 batch). If Shivadhar Reddy is chosen as the next DGP, the government will then need to identify another senior officer to head the Intelligence department.

If both are overlooked, the government could consider other senior officers such as Cyber Security Bureau Director Shikha Goel, Prisons Department DG Sowmya Mishra, and Vinay Prabhakar, who is currently on central deputation. Sources, however, insist that CV Anand and Shivadhar Reddy remain the strongest contenders, though other officers are also working their channels to secure the top post.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, who retires on December 31, is unlikely to be considered for the DGP post given his short remaining tenure.