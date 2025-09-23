CM Revanth Reddy asks NHAI to give approval for RRR north, south works

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday questioned the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials for raising new doubts whenever an issue related to construction of the northern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) is resolved.

During a review meeting on construction of national highways, and permissions and approvals for new proposals he had with the officials of NHAI, Ministry of Highways and Road Transport, Roads & Buildings and Forest departments at the Secretariat here, the chief minister suggested that the officials send all their doubts and queries at once.

The NHAI officials then informed the CM that they have already discussed the issues and they will bring to the notice of the government the doubts, if any.

The chief minister, meanwhile, urged the NHAI officials to immediately grant permissions for both north and south parts of the RRR project and to cooperate in starting both the works simultaneously.

The NHAI officials expressed their willingness to accept his request for immediately granting approval for RRR south alignment.

During the meeting, the chief minister also suggested that the NHAI officials immediately grant permission for the Bharat Future City-Amaravati-Machilipatnam 12-lane greenfield highway.

Stating that the government plans to develop a dry port, logistics and industrial parks in Bharat Future City, he said that the greenfield highway will connect the two capital cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “The greenfield highway will also reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Vijaywada by 70 km and generate more revenue than any other national highway in the country,” he said.