HYDRAA saved Rs 50,000 crore assets so far: Commissioner AV Ranganath

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has saved a whopping 923.14 acres of government land and public assets valued at over Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000 crore, AV Ranganath, who heads the agency, said on Monday.
The assets safeguarded include water bodies, open spaces, parks, roads and public spaces across Hyderabad, he said. HYDRAA has so far carried out 96 encroachment drives since its formation on July 19, 2024 and removed about 581 encroachments and reclaimed 923.14 acres of land, Ranganath stated.