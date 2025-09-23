KTR using cars sold by scammer: Union Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay on Monday alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was seen using land cruisers imported by luxury car scam-accused Basarath Khan. The BRS, however, rejected the charge.

In a post on X, Sanjay said: “Is Car Party running on smuggled luxury cars? Why is KT Rama Rao seen in land cruisers imported by luxury car scam-accused Basarath Khan, arrested by DRI Ahmedabad? Why are they registered with companies linked to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family? Were these cars bought at market price or undervalued? How were payments made—benami, masked income, or laundering? Doesn’t this make K Chandrashekar Rao’s family direct beneficiaries of the conspiracy? Truth must come out. We will request concerned departments to investigate.”