KTR using cars sold by scammer: Union Minister Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay on Monday alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was seen using land cruisers imported by luxury car scam-accused Basarath Khan. The BRS, however, rejected the charge.
In a post on X, Sanjay said: “Is Car Party running on smuggled luxury cars? Why is KT Rama Rao seen in land cruisers imported by luxury car scam-accused Basarath Khan, arrested by DRI Ahmedabad? Why are they registered with companies linked to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family? Were these cars bought at market price or undervalued? How were payments made—benami, masked income, or laundering? Doesn’t this make K Chandrashekar Rao’s family direct beneficiaries of the conspiracy? Truth must come out. We will request concerned departments to investigate.”
Responding on X, BRS leader Manne Krishank wrote: “Did Modi ji make Bandi Sanjay MoS Home to check who is buying cars from which showroom? Importing cars is the responsibility of the Union government. BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay and D Arvind should stop their obsession with KT Rama Rao and speak on issues like urea, the Group 1 results scam, and Subbarami Reddy’s Rs 5,000 crore loan waiver.”
In another post, Krishank added: “The Telangana BJP is silent on ED raids at Congress Minister Ponguleti. How did D Arvind know about prosecution against KT Rama Rao, did the Governor’s office or the CMO inform him? Bandi Sanjay does not question Revanth’s friendship with a car dealer but targets KT Rama Rao for buying a car from a dealer. The Centre permitted the dealer to import vehicles. Bandi should first question the Union government, not KT Rama Rao (sic)”.