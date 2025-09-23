Lukewarm response to GST rate cut in Hyderabad on first day

HYDERABAD: As the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates rolled out on Monday, the markets in Hyderabad city anticipated a surge in purchases from the residents.

However, there was a lukewarm response from consumers on the first day to the newly introduced tax rates and business in various showrooms and local kirana stores remained subdued.

Electronic appliances showroom owners across the city witnessed muted footfall, attributing the slow response to heavy rainfall that kept shoppers indoors and the beginning of the nine-day Navaratri festival. “People usually plan their purchases two or three days before the Dasara festival, as that is considered an auspicious time. Since today is just the beginning, buyers are waiting for the festive and exchange offers to peak,” said Murali, who runs an electronics store in Ameerpet.

He said that demand for large-screen television sets and air conditioners had already slowed earlier this month as customers postponed their decision to purchase in view of the tax cuts announced by the government. “Even after the rollout, we are seeing only routine enquiries. The real surge is yet to come,” he added.

Across Hyderabad, whether in sprawling showrooms or local kirana shops, the immediate response has been cautious rather than celebratory. Products that once fell under the 28 per cent GST slab, including large TVs, ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines, now attract only 18 per cent.

Essential consumer goods such as soaps, shampoos and toothpaste, have also become cheaper. Automobiles, particularly small cars and two-wheelers, are seeing a drop in prices.