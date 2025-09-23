Protest over migrant worker’s death turns violent in Telangana

SIDDIPET : A tense situation unfolded on Monday at the Deccan Cement factory in Palakeedu mandal, Suryapet district, after a migrant workers’ protest turned into a violent clash with police. The protestors were demanding compensation for the family of Vinod (45), a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, who died of a heart attack on Sunday.

According to police, Vinod, a native of Kakar Ghat in Kas Karoor taluka, Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, was employed through Awat Outsourcing Agency and lived in the labour colony behind the factory. On Sunday at around 5 pm, he suffered a heart attack while washing clothes. He was rushed to the Government Hospital in Miryalaguda, where doctors declared him dead. His body was handed over to his family, and the factory management arranged an ambulance to transport it to Uttar Pradesh at their own expense.