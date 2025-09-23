Telangana slain Maoist leader left family forever

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy, alias Kosa alias Sadu (67), one of the two Maoist Central Committee members, killed in an exchange of fire with central forces in Chhattisgarh, was a resident of Gopalraopalli in Thangallapalli mandal in the district.

Drawn to Maoist ideology at a young age, he went underground nearly three decades ago. The youngest of three siblings, he was considered one of the first-generation Maoists from the region.

While pursuing ITI studies in Peddapalli district, a clash broke out between two groups in which one person was killed. Fearing arrest, Reddy went underground and never returned to his hometown.

The then united Andhra Pradesh government had announced a Rs 25 lakh reward on his head. Police later tried to persuade him to surrender, especially when his parents fell ill due to old age, but he ignored their appeals.

Even after his parents passed away 12 years ago, he did not return to see them. His ancestral house no longer exists. His brother, Karunakar Reddy, a retired mandal educational officer, now lives in Karimnagar.

Another Maoist leader, Katta Ramachandram alias Raju Dada, who was also reportedly killed in the encounter, hailed from Koheda mandal in Siddipet district.