Telangana Yadadri temple installs self-service kiosks

YADAGIRIGUTTA : In a bid to enhance services for pilgrims, Yadadri temple’s executive officer, S Venkat Rao, and hereditary trustee, Narasimha Murthy, launched self-service kiosk machines on Monday.

The kiosks enable devotees to book darshan and seva tickets, obtain prasadam coupons, make donations or hundi payments, and access temple information. To ensure convenience, kiosks have been installed in the Akhanda Deepam complex, donor section, vrata mandapam and choultries. The touch-screen interface is user-friendly and aims to reduce queue time, offering faster, more transparent service. Devotees can make cashless payments through UPI, debit, or credit cards.

Additionally, the new office of the Yadagiri Monthly Magazine (YTD Publications) was inaugurated by the executive officer and hereditary trustee, with temple priests performing Vedic rituals to mark the occasion.

The office will streamline all magazine operations, including publication, subscription registration, and distribution. Devotees can now visit directly to purchase or subscribe. Officials say this initiative will strengthen the temple’s connection with devotees.