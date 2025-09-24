All procurement centres in Telangana to have automatic paddy dryers, cleaners

HYDERABAD: For the benefit of farmers, the Civil Supplies department will be setting up automatic paddy dryers and cleaners at paddy procurement centres (PPCs) across the state from the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025–26.

According to Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan, elaborate arrangements have been made for paddy procurement, in view of the possibility of unseasonal rains.

“This is the first time that automatic paddy dryers and cleaners are being introduced. Telangana has always been a role model in paddy procurement. Several states have shown interest in acquiring these machines after seeing them here. In fact, the Karnataka government has sought supplier details to purchase the equipment,” Chauhan said.

The Commissioner, meanwhile, said paddy is being cultivated in 65.96 lakh acres, with production expected to reach 159.15 LMT. Of this, the government expects to procure 75 LMT in the upcoming season. The procurement price has been fixed at Rs 2,389 per quintal for Grade A and Rs 2,369 per quintal for the common

variety, while a special Rs 500 per quintal incentive will be extended for the superfine variety. To curb unauthorised transport of paddy from neighbouring states, the government has identified 56 inter-state border check posts for strict monitoring.

Besides automatic paddy cleaners and dryers, the department has also kept ready other required equipment, including digital grain calipers, moisture meters, electronic weighing scales and husk removers, at all procurement centres.