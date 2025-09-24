CRPF to receive 200 ‘Made in Hyderabad’ sniper rifles

HYDERABAD: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon be equipped with 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles, to be produced in Hyderabad under a new defence manufacturing partnership between ICOMM Tele Ltd, a Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) company, and UAE-based CARACAL, part of the EDGE Group.
As part of the Indo-UAE defence partnership, the rifles will be manufactured and delivered from the ICOMM-CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad, inaugurated in April, according to a release. The facility has been set up as a hub for advanced small arms for India’s armed forces, central police organisations and export markets. The first batch of India-made CSR 338 rifles is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025.
CARACAL CEO Hamad Al Ameri said the deal not only strengthens Indo-UAE defence ties but also aligns with the Make in India initiative. “This historic transfer of small-arms technology marks an important milestone in bilateral cooperation and underlines our commitment to supporting India’s security requirements and growing defence industry,” he said.
ICOMM director Sumanth Paturu called the contract a validation of the company’s long-term focus on indigenous defence manufacturing. “With CARACAL and EDGE, we are not only supplying advanced sniper systems to the CRPF but also transferring world-class technology, creating jobs in Hyderabad and contributing to India’s defence ecosystem. We remain committed to on-time delivery, lifecycle support and scaling up capacity for future needs of India’s security forces and export markets,” he said.
The release said the CSR 338 is a bolt-action sniper rifle chambered in .338 Lapua Magnum, featuring a 27-inch barrel, 10-round magazine, ambidextrous safety and magazine release, a two-stage adjustable trigger and a foldable telescopic stock.
ICOMM is among India’s leading defence and integrated engineering firms with expertise spanning missiles, electronic warfare, radars, drones, electro-optics and composite systems. Its 110-acre Hyderabad facility has been positioned as a centre for high-end defence manufacturing, it mentioned.