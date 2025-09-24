CRPF to receive 200 ‘Made in Hyderabad’ sniper rifles

HYDERABAD: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon be equipped with 200 CSR 338 sniper rifles, to be produced in Hyderabad under a new defence manufacturing partnership between ICOMM Tele Ltd, a Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) company, and UAE-based CARACAL, part of the EDGE Group.

As part of the Indo-UAE defence partnership, the rifles will be manufactured and delivered from the ICOMM-CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad, inaugurated in April, according to a release. The facility has been set up as a hub for advanced small arms for India’s armed forces, central police organisations and export markets. The first batch of India-made CSR 338 rifles is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025.

CARACAL CEO Hamad Al Ameri said the deal not only strengthens Indo-UAE defence ties but also aligns with the Make in India initiative. “This historic transfer of small-arms technology marks an important milestone in bilateral cooperation and underlines our commitment to supporting India’s security requirements and growing defence industry,” he said.